Commercial truck hits B.C. highway overpass, losing lumber load and snarling traffic

British Columbia's Highway Patrol says another commercial truck has hit an overpass in Metro Vancouver, causing no visible damage, but snarling traffic on Wednesday.

Police say a load of lumber the tractor trailer was hauling along Highway 99 hit the Blundell Road overpass.

Highway patrol spokesman Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says the trailer's "over-height" lumber load damaged a pilot vehicle's windshield after the crash. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement and highway patrol are investigating.

McLaughlin says the truck remained on scene and the driver and company "will be investigated."

BC Highway Patrol says the overpass wasn't visibly damaged, but inspectors are "taking a closer look" to make sure it's safe.

The B.C. government’s tally of overpass crashes since December 2021 says there have been at least 66 such incidents, most of them resulting in fines.

A spate of recent overpass crashes prompted the B.C. government to take stronger measures to prevent them, including suspending a company's operating licence last year for repeated violations.