Teen arrested in alleged stabbing of a Vancouver taxi driver

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A..

A 16-year-old is in Vancouver police custody after a cab driver was allegedly stabbed in the Downtown Eastside Tuesday night, March 18.

The 59-year-old victim was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Addison explained the arrest took place around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Hastings streets.

An off-duty officer witnessed the stabbing and alerted on-duty members, who found the teen suspect and took them into custody.

The suspect is being held by police for aggravated assault. They're listed by VPD as a Richmond resident.

No other information has been made available at this time.