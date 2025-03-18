Highway 1 east of Lytton to see intermittent closures due to construction work

Photo: Castanet

The Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton will be closed a few times in the coming week as construction work takes place.

In a news release, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit said Highway 1 at Tank Hill, 14 kilometres east of Lytton, will close in both directions overnight on Friday, March 21.

The highway will close again in the afternoons from Monday, March 24 until Wednesday, March 26.

“The closure is necessary for the installation of steel girders that will span the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Rail Line as part of the new overpass,” the ministry said.

The highway will be closed from midnight until 4 a.m. on Friday, March 21, and from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday, March 24 until Wednesday, March 26.

“Closures must be co-ordinated with CPKC and specific closure times may be adjusted based on rail operations,” the ministry said.

Drivers are advised to use Highway 3 or Highway 5 as alternate routes between the B.C. Interior and the Lower Mainland.

Information on highway closures can be found on the DriveBC website.