North Vancouver RCMP arrest alleged police impersonator, seek additional victims

Photo: North Vancouver RCMP North Vancouver RCMP released a photo of a Ford F-150 in hopes of finding additional people impacted by a man who impersonated a police officer earlier this month.

North Vancouver RCMP say they have arrested a man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer earlier this month.

Local Mounties received reports of a man driving a Ford F-150 truck pulling over a Telsa driver March 1.

During the chat, the driver of the truck identified himself as a North Vancouver Mountie. The driver wasn’t wearing a police uniform, did not have any police equipment on himself and did not provide police identification, a media release stated. However, the truck driver did have red and white lights displayed.

Police arrested the driver on March 4 and have seized the vehicle.

After the arrest, police believe there could be additional victims who were pulled over by the same man. They are releasing images of the vehicle in hopes that drivers who were pulled over will come forward.

“The truck has a light bar placed on the lower centre of the windshield, which resembles lighting used on police vehicles. If you recall seeing these features and had a similar interaction, we encourage you to come forward and speak with investigators,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP.

Impersonating a police officer does happen, but it’s not common, he said.

If a person believes they have been pulled over by a fake cop, they can verify their identification as officers carry police badges displaying a photo and their regimental number.

“Just go with your gut instinct,” Sahak said. “Generally, the RCMP police a big chunk of the province, so you’ll most likely will come across an RCMP officer. Stay familiar with the uniform, what we look like, the patches.”

But if you’re unsure, call authorities and they can verify a police officer’s identity.

Sahak said the man is from the Lower Mainland but would not provide any other details about his identity.

Anyone with information or who believes they have been a victim can call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2025-4197. Those who wish to be anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.