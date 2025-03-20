It's not quite time to remove your winter tires

Photo: Unsplash

Although it’s finally spring, Road Safety at Work advises drivers to wait before removing their winter tires.

“We’re all anxious to jump into spring but there’s more work for our winter tires to do,” says Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work.

Acres says the safest decision is to keep using winter tires until temperatures consistently stay above seven degrees Celsius.

Drivers facing frost, black ice, late-winter storms and flooding can benefit from winter tires, which stay flexible in the cold. They can provide stronger grip, braking, and handling during a time when traction is critical.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30.

For select highways not located through mountain passes and/or high snowfall areas, tire and chain requirements end March 31.

Snow is expected on the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 this week.