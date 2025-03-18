Vancouver International Auto Show removes Tesla, citing safety concerns at event

Photo: The Canadian Press Three Tesla electric vehicles drive past a gas station in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver International Auto Show says it has removed Tesla from participating in this week's event over safety concerns.

Executive Director Eric Nicholl says the show asked the electric carmaker to withdraw because of a "primary concern" for the safety of workers, attendees and exhibitors.

Nicholl says Tesla was provided “multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw.”

He says their decision will ensure all those attending can focus on enjoying the many positive elements of the event.

The removal comes after so-called "Tesla Takedown" protests on the weekend, including in Ottawa and Metro Vancouver.

Protesters were denouncing Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his role advising U.S. President Donald Trump.