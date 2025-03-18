B.C. failing to show how it calculates forest carbon, audit finds

Photo: TJ Watt/Ancient Forest Alliance Logging operations in Tree Farm Licence 44's Klanawa Valley on Vancouver Island

British Columbia’s government has failed to transparently show how it calculates carbon in the province’s forests — numbers critical when officials decide to boost or lower logging and reforestation levels.

In a statement Tuesday, the Office of the Auditor General of British Columbia released the results of its investigation into the Ministry of Forest’s forest carbon projections.

Those projections are used to understand how the ministry’s management decisions might impact how much carbon remains stored in the forest and how much is released into the atmosphere.

The analysis uses modelling to estimate how activities like tree planting and harvesting trees could affect the overall balance of carbon in the forest.

But according to the auditor general’s findings, the ministry did not use a “defined methodology” when it calculated the carbon impact of forest investments — including reforestation and fertilization projects.

Carbon projections are also used to decide how much annual allowable cut is approved. However, the audit found the ministry used a methodology that “wasn’t specific enough to allow review or replication.”

Acting Auditor General Sheila Dodds said that replication was “essential to the quality of the measurements and builds confidence in the projections."

"A defined methodology for carbon modelling that outlines what's measured — and how those measurements are done — is critical to ensuring forest carbon projections can be reviewed and replicated," she said in a written statement.

Ministry calculations looking at the benefit forest investment projects had on carbon stores “weren’t sufficiently documented,” found the report.

“Despite the uncertainty regarding the quality of its projections, the ministry publicly and annually reported the carbon benefit from the Forest Investment Program,” concluded the audit.

Dodds said the ministry had accepted the audit’s two recommendations to define and approve methodologies to calculate forest carbon projections.

"We were encouraged to see that near the end of 2024, the ministry finalized guidance for calculating consistent and transparent carbon projections to inform its new forest landscape plans," she said.