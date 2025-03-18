Assault charges for man accused of bear-spraying Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly bear-sprayed two officers in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say they were called out Saturday afternoon to a report of a man throwing an axe into the back of a passing truck.

They say officers who arrived at the scene recognized the suspect as someone with outstanding warrants, and he fled when officers approached him.

Police say that officers were bear-sprayed during the brief foot chase, before taking the man into custody.

The 40-year-old man from Nanaimo has been charged with two counts each of assaulting police and assault with a weapon, as well as multiple counts of breach of probation.

Police say the bear-sprayed officers were treated by paramedics.