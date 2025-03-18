Husband of police officer killed by drunk driver awarded Coronation Medal

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Brad Aschenbrenner watches children play at the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground after the grand opening next to City Centre Park Stadium in August 2019.

The husband of a West Shore RCMP officer who was killed by a drunk driver in Langford in 2016 has been awarded a King Charles III Coronation Medal to recognize his efforts on behalf of local youth.

Brad Aschenbrenner started the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run in honour of his late wife in 2019, and it has since raised $100,000 for non-profit groups on the West Shore.

One of those groups is BGC South Vancouver Island — formerly Boys and Girls Club of Greater Victoria — which received $30,000 from the 2024 run, $20,000 from the 2023 run and $17,500 from the 2021 event.

Aschenbrenner was nominated for a medal by BGC South Vancouver Island after BGC Canada invited all 80 of it clubs across the country to put forward the name of someone deserving of one of the medals to be given out this year.

“Brad’s unwavering dedication to supporting BGC South Vancouver Island through the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run and youth advocacy has transformed the lives of local youth, making him a deserving recipient of this distinction,” BGC Vancouver Island said in a statement.

Aschenbrenner, who was set to receive the award Monday night at Langford City Hall, called being nominated“an amazing feeling,” saying he benefited from a happy childhood and “a great foundation” and wants that for all youth.

BGC activities offer activities for kids to enjoy without cost being a factor, he said.

The medal program, created in 2023 to mark the coronation of King Charles III, recognizes people who have made a significant contribution to a province, region or community, with nominators including the Governor General.

Sarah Beckett was 32 and had two young sons when she died after her police vehicle was struck by a drunk driver on April 5, 2016.

The Victoria native had joined the RCMP in 2005.

“Sarah was a dedicated police officer who worked hard to make a difference in every community she worked in,” BGC South Vancouver Island said. “Even more, she was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, coworker and friend.

“Brad continues to honour Sarah’s passion for children and youth through the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run.”

BGC Vancouver Island said that Aschenbrenner’s impact on its Community Youth Intervention Program has been “immeasurable.”

“He has been instrumental in the success of vulnerable youth getting access to community experiences that help them envision opportunity and possibilities for a brighter future,” the agency said. “Never one to seek the spotlight, he remains a humble, steadfast advocate for youth, ensuring they have the support, guidance, and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Other Victoria-area residents awarded this year include Marney Thompson, director of bereavement services for the Victoria Hospice Society, Kwakwaka’wakw/Sto:lo artist, filmmaker and author Carey Newman, Onowa McIvor, an academic dedicated to Indigenous-language revitalization, and oceanographer Moronke Harris.

The 2025 Sarah Beckett Memorial Run is coming up May 11. Sign up at sarahbeckettmemorialrun.com/register .