Nurse allegedly assaulted while on duty at Metro Vancouver hospital

Photo: Brendan Kergin. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

A Surrey man allegedly physically assaulted a nurse who was working at Langley Memorial Hospital and produced an edged weapon in the incident.

Langley RCMP were called to an assault in progress at the hospital at 12:15 a.m. on March 8.

When officers arrived, security officers were with the suspect.

Sgt. Zynal Sharoom with Langley RCMP said no individuals were injured as a result of the incident.

"It’s deeply concerning, not only for the community but also for hospital staff who are simply doing their best to provide health care to everyone,” said Sharoom.

A 37-year-old man from Surrey was arrested for assault and assault with a weapon.

He has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court later. Police did not release the name of the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact police at 604-532-3200.