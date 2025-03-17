First Nation gets village site back from pulp company on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast

Photo: The Canadian Press Tla'amin Nation and Domtar representatives sign the tiskwat land agreement in Powell River, B.C., in a Friday, March 14, 2025, handout photo. From left to right, Tla'amin Elder Elsie Paul, Hegus (leader) John Hackett, Domtar's president of pulp and tissue Richard Tremblay and Domtar director of indigenous relations Lana Wilhelm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tla'amin Nation, Ethan Cairns,

The Tla'amin First Nation and forestry giant Domtar have reached an agreement for the nation to reacquire a large portion of a historic village site along the B.C. Sunshine Coast.

The nation and Domtar issued a joint statement saying the two sides took part in a ceremony to sign the agreement that was the result of years of work.

The nation says the village, called tiskwat, holds both historical and current significance to its people.

The agreement involves a large section of Domtar's former paper mill site in Powell River, B.C., and the nation says it plans to manage part of the land for cultural and environmental values, but will also develop some of it for industry.

The Tla'amin says it wants to ensure the lands will also continue to create economic benefits for the broader community, while Domtar is selling other portions of the site for industrial development.

John Hackett, the hegus or leader of the nation, says reconnecting with the site is "deeply emotional," as it was the original commercial hub of their territory and the centre of trade and prosperity for thousands of years.

Richard Tremblay, the president of pulp and tissue at Domtar, says the company's process with the nation is important for its history.

"We are proud of this agreement as a tangible demonstration of our commitment to a reconciliation-centred approach to engaging with Indigenous communities," he says in the statement.