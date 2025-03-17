71-year-old man injured in Burnaby shooting

Photo: BC RCMP/Twitter. Burnaby RCMP are investigating a shooting that left a 71-year-old man injured.

Mounties are investigating a late night Saturday shooting that left a 71-year-old man injured.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP say they were called to a wooded area near Highway 1 and Willingdon Avenue at roughly 10:15 on March 15.

When officers arrived, the injured man, who police say appeared to be living in the wooded area, was found and taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

His injuries appeared to be serious but not life-threatening.

Police say they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and the motive is under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 25-8747.