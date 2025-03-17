Time Traveller: Here's Butch the cat chilling on top of Mount Seymour

Photo: NVMA, Harold Enqvist Jr. Fonds 248.

High up on Mount Seymour, Butch the cat, perched atop the Manning Ski Run sign, is “being good for a change,” as the photo is cheekily captioned.

Manning Ski Run was built by Harold Enqvist Sr. after he purchased two desert Bren Gun Carriers from the Canadian government when they were deemed unneeded to the Allied war effort. The carriers were used to transport the materials required to build the run up the mountain to the ski lodge.

Along with the new run, four cabins were also built. What do you remember of the Manning Ski Run? Any cats perhaps?

