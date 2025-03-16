One dead after fall onto Vancouver road, struck by vehicle

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. A man in his 50s is dead after falling into a Vancouver street and getting hit by a vehicle.

A man in his 50s is dead after he collapsed and was struck by a passing vehicle in Vancouver.

The incident happened Friday night, March 14, at the intersection of Hemlock Street and West 12 Avenue.

At around 10 p.m. the victim was standing on the south side of West 12th near Hemlock.

"It appears he collapsed, fell onto the road, and was struck by an approaching vehicle traveling east on West 12," reads a press release from the Vancouver Police Department.

"The driver did not stop and has not been located."

The victim died at the scene.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident.

"Witnesses, or anyone with security or dashcam video, is asked to call 604-717-3012 or email [email protected]," states the VPD in the release.