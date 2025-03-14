B.C. prison inmate charged with second-degree murder after fatal cafeteria fight

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An inmate at a British Columbia prison has been charged with second-degree murder over a death in a cafeteria fight.

Homicide investigators say Therae Racette-Beaulieu has been charged in the death of Christopher Braun, who was fatally injured in the fight on Dec. 15.

Police say several inmates attacked the lone victim, and three have been charged with assault.

Investigators say RCMP officers were deployed to the Kent Institution in Agassiz, B.C., after the Correctional Service of Canada reported the incident to police.

Police say that in addition to Braun, one inmate was injured seriously enough to require transport to hospital, while two others sustained minor injuries.

All four inmates charged in the attack remain in custody while awaiting their next court appearances.

A man with the same name as Racette-Beaulieu received an 18-year prison sentence for attempted murder and a string of other offences in 2019, after firing a shotgun at two RCMP officers in Manitoba.