FortisBC keeps residential gas prices the same this spring

The cost of residential gas for FortisBC customers will remain the same this spring.

In a press release Friday, FortisBC says the British Columbia Utilities Commission has approved its request to maintain the rate for residential gas at $2.230 per gigajoule.

The rate is reviewed every three months and will next be reviewed in June.

“We know that energy costs matter to the families and businesses we serve in British Columbia,” said Sarah Nelson, director of customer service.

“While most of our gas customers won't see a change in rates, we're here to help if you have any questions about your bill. Our dedicated customer service team is ready to provide energy-saving tips, answer billing questions and offer personalized solutions to meet your needs.”

Fortis says some customers subscribed to the voluntary Renewable Natural Gas program will see a rate increase, which will be offset by a change to their biomethane credit.

The utility company provides gas to much if B.C., including much of the Southern Interior, the Lower Mainland, the east coast of Vancouver Island, and some population centres in Central and Northern BC.

Fortis says it purchases gas at market-based prices, and factors like supply and demand, weather and economic conditions affect the price of gas in North America. It does not mark up the cost of natural gas, so customers pay what it pays.

B.C.s carbon tax on natural gas and propane was set to increase on April 1, but Premier David Eby announced Friday that the increase won't occur in light of Mark Carney announcing an end to the federal carbon tax. Eby said B.C. – which has had a carbon tax independent of the federal program for the past 15 years – will be repealing the province's carbon tax this legislative session.