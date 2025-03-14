Elon Musk slams B.C.’s Tesla charger rebate ban

Photo: U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley/Wikimedia Commons. Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk)

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq:TSLA) and a senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, had a short response to B.C. Premier David Eby’s justification for removing rebates for his company’s electric vehicle chargers.

“Crazy,” wrote Musk on his social media site X.com, in response to a video of Eby speaking to the rebate ban.

BC Hydro posted a memo on its website Wednesday stating Tesla products are no longer eligible for EV charger rebates, which range from $350 for a residential unit to $2,000 for a workplace.

Eby was asked Thursday for the justification, and whether the change to the rebate policy applied to all U.S. manufacturers or just Tesla.

“Yeah, it’s just for Tesla, and it’s because of Elon Musk,” said Eby.

"I think if tens of thousands of taxpayers’ money was going to Elon Musk they would want to throw up, so we removed them.”

Eby’s instilled a mandate on Crown corporations such as BC Hydro to procure goods and services from non-American entities.

On Thursday, Eby introduced Bill 7, the Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act, to allow government to create regulations around procurement, removing interprovincial trade barriers and charging a highway transit fee on Alaska-bound trucks.

The bill gives Eby sweeping powers to do so, without immediate consent from the legislature.

BC Hydro also offers $4,000 rebates for EV purchases, however Teslas do not qualify because they are too expensive.

During last fall’s election campaign, BC Conservative Opposition Leader John Rustad called on the government to remove all EV rebates, saying they benefit wealthier British Columbians who are able to afford such vehicles.