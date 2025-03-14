Over 450 tickets issued B.C.-wide in 'slow down and move over' blitz

Photo: B.C. Highway Patrol B.C. Highway Patrol police officer stops driver to deliver Slow Down and Move over campaign

More than 450 tickets were handed out across B.C. as authorities urge drivers to "slow down and move over."

The law requires drivers to slow down and, if possible, move into the furthest lane of traffic away from any official vehicle with flashing lights stopped at the side of a B.C. highway.

Failing to obey the law could result in a $173 violation ticket.

“B.C. Highway Patrol conducted multiple targeted operations throughout the province in February to make highways more secure for emergency responders and maintenance workers – ensuring they safely end their shift and return home to their loved ones,” said Supt. Mike Coyle with B.C. Highway Patrol.

“More than 450 tickets were written province-wide, but the real point was education and awareness.”

Now that the campaign is over, BC Highway Patrol encourages all drivers to continue following the 70/40 rule: