Blood moon eclipse dazzles in night sky

B.C. residents were treated to a spellbinding total lunar eclipse as the skies cleared overnight on Thursday, March 13.

Rosanna Tilbrook, an astronomer at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, told Glacier Media in a previous interview that although the Earth was positioned directly between the sun and the moon, it wouldn't completely block sunlight from reaching the moon.

"Sunlight which filters through Earth's atmosphere can still reach the Moon's surface," she notes. "However, only red light is able to pass directly through our atmosphere, while blue light is scattered away, meaning that the Moon can appear orange or red during a lunar eclipse.

"This is a similar mechanism to how sunsets work."

The moon started crossing into Earth's shadow around 9 p.m. but the total eclipse - when the moon was fully obscured - only lasted from 11:26 p.m. to half past midnight. The event wrapped up around 3 a.m.

The moon acquired a deep rustic hue during the peak eclipse, earning its other title of "blood moon."

A handful of Castanet readers managed to capture spectacular photos of the event.

with files from Elana Shepert, Vancouver is Awesome