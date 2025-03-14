Teen dies after car crashes into tree in Vancouver's Stanley Park

Photo: The Canadian Press People carrying umbrellas walk on the seawall in Stanley Park in Vancouver on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Police in Vancouver say an 18-year-old man has died in an early morning car crash in Stanley Park.

They say in a news release that the driver of a white BMW was travelling between Second and Third Beach in the park when he lost control and hit a tree just after 3 a.m.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.

They say the driver was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The department says investigators don't believe alcohol or drug impairment were factors in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to reach out.