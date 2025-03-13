Woman dies after 'incident' on Blackcomb Mountain

Photo: Megan Lalonde

A woman is dead after an incident on Blackcomb Mountain March 13, though details remain scarce.

In a joint release with Whistler Blackcomb, police said they "became aware of an unfolding incident on Blackcomb Mountain" shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

"Information was received from Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol that an unresponsive female had been located on Blackcomb Mountain. Whistler Blackcomb patrollers were initially notified of the incident by an individual riding the Blackcomb Gondola," police said in the release.

"Whistler Blackcomb ski patrollers located the female and began life-saving measures. She was transported to the base of the mountain and transferred to the care of BC Ambulance Service. Despite the best efforts of all who attended and provided assistance, the female was declared deceased after arrival at the health-care clinic."

Police would not say how old the deceased is, or where she is from.

“We are deeply saddened by what transpired today,” said Whistler Blackcomb COO, Belinda Trembath in the release. “Incidents of this nature are felt by all of us, and Whistler Blackcomb’s sympathy and support are with the guest’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Blackcomb's Crystal Ridge Express, Glacier Express, and 7th Heaven Express were all delayed briefly this afternoon as patrol responded to the emergency.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing alongside the BC Coroner Service, and police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

The release said out of respect for those involved, no further information will be provided.