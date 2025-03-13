B.C.'s Opposition leader proposes bill that would stop changing of the clocks

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Opposition Leader John Rustad has introduced legislation that if passed would put a stop residents from having to change their clocks twice a year.

The first reading of the Interpretation Uniform Pacific Time Zone Amendment Act passed in the legislature on Thursday.

Rustad told the house the vast majority of people in the province are tired of the time change that leads to sleep deprivation, health issues, car accidents, and many other problems.

The B.C. Conservative Leader notes that the bill was actually introduced by the New Democrats six years ago, yet it was never fully implemented because the government of the day said it would wait for Americans to make the change.

However, Rustad says it's high time that politicians in B.C. take the lead as opposed to following the Americans.

Premier David Eby says in response to the legislation that while he is "sympathetic" to the idea, it isn't a priority for his government due to the ongoing trade war with the United States.

"The focus is on growing the economy, making sure that we're getting rid of trade barriers across the country, where we're working with business leaders and labour leaders to identify things that are holding us back and quickly addressing them," Eby says.

"Trust me, I am as sympathetic as the next guy to kids that have trouble adjusting to time changes or pets or just waking up feeling like you're an hour behind. But in this moment, that is not government's No. 1 priority."