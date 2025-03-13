B.C. Amber Alert issued for abducted two-year-old boy on ventilator

Photo: Contributed Vancouver police have activated an Amber Alert involving a two-year-old on a ventilator.

A British Columbia-wide Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old boy last seen in Vancouver.

The alert was issued at 1 p.m. on Thursday for Theodore Lim.

Vancouver police said the boy's been abducted by his father, Davis Lim.

Theodore is on a ventilator and his last known location was in East Vancouver at 2780 East Broadway at 10:39 a.m.

Police describe Theodore as two feet tall, 35 pounds, with short brown hair. He was wearing all grey clothing with black shoes and white soles.

Davis Lim is described as five-foot-nine with black hair. He was seen wearing a green T-shirt with a white logo, black pants and black shoes.

Police say the pair might be travelling in a blue 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with B.C. license plate 325VCH.

As previously reported by the Western Standard back in 2023, Davis Lim allegedly lost his ability to see Theodore at BC Children's Hospital because he spoke out against treatments doctors were giving his son.

Theodore was born in April 2022 in Vernon and was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital because of complications. He was diagnosed with VACTERL, which involves an array of vertebral, kidney, anal and esophageal anomalies.

An article written by the Vancouver Sun in 2023 stated Davis Lim had previously worked as a medical technician in the Canadian military. He filed an injunction application just a day before a scheduled surgery for his son. The B.C. Supreme Court application failed and the surgery was performed.

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact 911 and not approach.