B.C. bill targets road tolls, contracts, interprovincial trade in tariff response

Photo: BC Gov Flickr BC Premier David Eby

The B.C. government introduced new legislation Thursday in response to the ongoing threat of sweeping U.S. tariffs on Canadian products.

The BC NDP provincial government under Premier David Eby is targeting interprovincial trade barriers, government service contracts and road tolls as possible responses to the ongoing tariff threats.

At a press conference in Victoria, Eby said the Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act is needed to combat the “unpredictable and chaotic” threats of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The bill “provides for the removal of barriers to the sale and use of goods and the supply of services in British Columbia in relation to goods and services from another province or territory of Canada.”

Eby said this means B.C. farmers, for instance, will face no restrictions selling their products in other provinces.

The legislation lifts those “arcane and bizarre barriers,” said Eby.

The bill also “provides for directives in relation to the procurement of goods or services by the government and government procurement entities.”

Eby said $600 million in core government service contracts will be directed to non-American contractors; the likes of Crown corporations and agencies such as health authorities are being directed to do the same, when possible.

And should the government choose one contractor over another, for tariff-related reasons, the legislation indemnifies government from legal proceedings.

The procurement aspect of the legislation will also apply to the Hydro and Power Authority Act.

Eby alluded to the need for government to respond quickly to any actions the Americans take with respect to the Columbia River Treaty, as it pertains to power generation.

A third element in the legislation is sweeping powers to “establish a system of tolls, fees or charges to be paid to the government in respect of the use of a provincial undertaking.”

This could mean the government may charge a fee on American trucks passing through B.C. from Washington state to Alaska, as previously outlined by Eby.

But transit by rail and sea will not be impacted by the bill, as those modes are federal jurisdiction, Eby explained.

Furthermore, the bill states government may make a regulation under the act to “address challenges, or anticipated challenges, to British Columbia arising from the actions of a foreign jurisdiction” and to “support inter-provincial cooperation in reducing trade barriers within Canada.”

But the bill allows for all these decisions to be made outside of the legislature.

“We see this as emergency legislation” for a “real-time response,” said Eby, who was then asked by media if the bill is an abuse of power.

“Not at all,” said Eby, claiming orders in council must be ratified by the legislature without stating when that happens; and there is no indication these decisions will be debated.

“Given the unique nature of these powers it’s important that there are checks and balances,” said Eby.

Attorney General of B.C. Nikki Sharma confirmed it is a “broad piece of enabling legislation” but one with a sunset clause of “mid-2027.”

Government cannot use the legislation to sidestep environmental permits and First Nations consultation, added Sharma.