Mom says Canadian woman in 'inhumane' U.S. detention, Global Affairs can't intervene

Photo: Contributed Jasmine Mooney

Global Affairs says it can't intervene on behalf of a Canadian being held in an Arizona immigration detention centre, where the woman's mother says conditions are "inhumane and deeply concerning."

Alexis Eagles says Vancouver businesswoman and former actress Jasmine Mooney is being detained at the San Luis Regional Detention Center with about 30 people in a single concrete cell.

Eagles says in a social media post that the cell's fluorescent lights are never turned off, and there are no mats or blankets and limited bathroom facilities.

She says her daughter had been working in the United States but was detained at the U.S.-Mexico border crossing near San Diego, Calif., on March 3 after her visa was "denied."

Eagles says her 35-year-old daughter is not a criminal and there's no reason why her deportation has been delayed.

Global Affairs spokesman John Babcock says in response to questions about Mooney that the government is in contact with local authorities in Arizona about the detention of a Canadian but it can't intervene regarding entry and exit requirements of another country.

Babcock says consular officials are seeking to "gather additional information and to provide consular assistance," and that privacy considerations mean no more information can be disclosed.

Mooney's LinkedIn profile says she has been working as a business consultant in California and is involved in a canned water company.

Eagles says in a Facebook post that Mooney was held at the border for three days, then moved to San Diego before she and others were "forcibly removed from their cells at 3 a.m." and sent to the Arizona facility around March 9.

"What we have learned of the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) system and its treatment of detainees is inhumane and deeply concerning," Eagles says.

"Being detained is one thing, but there’s NO excuse for the way people are treated while in custody or for the delays in deportation. They are not criminals, and they just want to go home."

Movie industry website IMBD shows she has film credits in movies as recent as 2015's "Badge of Honor," as well as "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love" and "Kid Cannabis."

In 2019, Mooney was named one of BC Business magazine's "30 under 30" young businesspeople to watch for her involvement in Vancouver's Banter Room restaurant.

The San Luis Regional Detention Center is a privately run facility about 30 kilometres south of Yuma, Ariz.