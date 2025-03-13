Ottawa to provide $156.8 million for eight BC Hydro projects

Photo: The Canadian Press The federal government is providing nearly $157 million for eight electrical iAug. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The federal government is providing nearly $157 million for eight electrical infrastructure projects across British Columbia.

It says in a news release that the funding is being provided to Crown utility BC Hydro through the green stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand clean energy.

The government says the money will go to help with the province's North Coast Electrification initiative, which includes increasing the transfer capacity of the existing 500 kilovolt transmission line from Prince George to Terrace by building three new capacitor stations.

It says that additional capacity is needed to help meet the growing demand in the region for clean, reliable electricity.

The government says other projects include new infrastructure to power the Surrey and Cowichan District hospitals and the BC Cancer Centre, along with two other new hospitals in the province.

It says funding will also go toward the construction of a 230-kilovolt transmission line and a new substation in the Peace River Region, as well as for transmission infrastructure in northeastern B.C.

Federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says in the release the government is committed to investing in projects that will reduce emissions and support cleaner energy sources.

"By building greener infrastructure we will improve energy efficiency, and build healthier, more energetic communities," he says.