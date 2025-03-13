BC Hydro bans Tesla from charger rebate program as part of tariff fight

Photo: The Canadian Press A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BC Hydro says Tesla products have been removed from its electric vehicle rebate program as part of the province's fight back against U.S. tariff threats.

It says on its website that the move is part of the government's move to give preference to Canadian goods and exclude U.S. goods from rebates if practical.

A message on its website says the exclusion became effective on Wednesday, but Tesla products that were purchased or received pre-approval for rebates before then are still qualified.

The rebate program covers up to 50 per cent of the purchase cost and installation of a home charger, up to a maximum of $350.

BC Hydro says the exclusion covers Tesla chargers, batteries and inverters.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been closely associated with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose tariffs on Canadian products have triggered a trade war.