Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector

Photo: DriveBC A peek into conditions on Highway 5 southbound at Zopkios Rest Area near the Coquihalla Summit, looking north.

Heavy snow is falling on Southern Interior mountain passes, prompting a warning from the national weather agency.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, and the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna.

Roughly 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in those areas throughout the morning.

The Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass is expected to receive a similar amount of snow, as well.

"A low pressure system passing through southeastern B.C. interior will bring snow to the region today. Snow will ease as the low passes this afternoon," Environment Canada wrote.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. "

Surprise snowfall also hit parts of the Okanagan Thursday morning, making for some challenging driving conditions. At least one crash at Highway 97 and Spall Road has slowed the morning commute.

Warmer temperatures, however, are in the forecast for the valley bottom and the conditions are expected to change by the afternoon.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.