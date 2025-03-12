Man charged in fatal stabbing outside Vancouver Starbucks going to trial

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Paul Schmidt was fatally stabbed outside a Vancouver Starbucks as dozens of people looked on.

The B.C. man accused of murdering a father at a downtown Vancouver Starbucks will go to trial later this year after pleading not guilty.

Inderdeep Singh Gosal is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37.

He appeared by video before B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes on March 12.

Gosal was denied bail March 27, 2023 and remains in custody at North Fraser Pretrial Centre.

The case moves to a pretrial conference Sept. 26. That will be followed by trial voir dires beginning Dec. 1, Holmes said. Those hearings are held to determine admissibility of evidence.

Schmidt’s death was witnessed by dozens of people. A video of it went viral online.

Around 5:40 p.m. on March 26, 2023, two men were involved in an altercation outside the Starbucks at West Pender and Granville streets when one of the men was stabbed, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

A bystander immediately flagged a police officer who was able to arrest a suspect at the scene.

More officers soon arrived and provided first aid to the victim, but he later died in hospital.

Investigators had been trying to determine a motive for the stabbing, having previously said they did not believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

The death was the city's sixth homicide of 2023.