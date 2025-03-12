RCMP, Crime Stoppers start awareness campaign over spiked drinks in Nanaimo, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters is seen, in Surrey, B.C., Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., say they're spearheading a public awareness campaign with local bar owners and Crime Stoppers over "several reports" of drinks being drugged at local nightclubs in recent months.

Police say people have reported having a drink and immediately having trouble breathing and feeling unwell, with some seeking medical attention for nausea and light-headedness.

They say those symptoms are common if drinks have been spiked with GHB, often called the "date rape drug," although the incidents don't always get reported but have been posted on social media.

RCMP say they're teaming up with local club owners and Central Vancouver Island Crime Stoppers for a public awareness campaign to warn bar patrons about "the dangers of tampered drinks and mixing alcohol with recreational drug use."

Police say in a news release that they're considering "specialized drink covers" as well as educational coasters, and Crime Stoppers posters designed by students at Vancouver Island University are being put up in club washrooms.

RCMP spokesman Gary O’Brien says the campaign is about recognizing community concerns about drink tampering, and police are committed to catching the people responsible.