BC Wildfire Service plans a prescribed burn near Lillooet

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service is planning a 73 hectare prescribed burn in the east Lillooet area.

Working with T’itqet First Nations, District of Lillooet and the Lillooet Volunteer Fire Department, the burn could begin as early as March 18, depending on weather and site conditions.

Burn units are one kilometres east, south and northeast of the District of Lillooet Municipal Airport.

BC Wildfire Service works with many partners on fuel management activities, like controlled burns. It can help reduce the severity of future wildfires and other related threats by removing dead grasses and stopping juvenile trees from taking over other vegetation and crops,

Smoke could linger for days after the burn. It might be visible from Lillooet, properties within Squamish Lillooet Regional District and to any motorists travelling along Highway 12 and 99 North.