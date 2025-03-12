10 hurt as multi-vehicle crash shuts Highway 99 south of Whistler, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A motorist in a recreational vehicle travels on the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, B.C., in this file photo from Friday, April 23, 2021. A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions on the way to Whistler, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Emergency Health Services in British Columbia says 10 people were sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions Wednesday.

It says five ambulances responded to the crash near Brandywine Falls on the highway, about 18 kilometres south of Whistler, B.C.

The ambulance service says in a statement that two people taken to hospital by helicopters are in critical condition, while the other eight went by ambulance and are in stable condition.

The RCMP say poor weather contributed to the road conditions and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Cpl. Katrina Boehmer with the Sea to Sky RCMP warned of extensive delays until the investigation can be completed and the road is reopened.

Sea to Sky Mounties say police have asked for the help of the collision analysis and reconstruction service.