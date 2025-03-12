B.C. RCMP conduct hearing delayed over disclosure issues, possible publication ban

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, WFeb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An RCMP code of conduct hearing that could see three Mounties from Coquitlam, B.C., lose their jobs has been delayed until Thursday over disclosure issues and a possible publication ban.

The hearing in Surrey, B.C., was to begin with the testimony of a female officer who lawyers for the conduct hearing said would testify that Const. Ian Solven "outright lied" during his testimony at the hearing earlier this week.

Constables Solven, Mersad Mesbah and Philip Dick face allegations of discreditable conduct and workplace harassment over racist, homophobic and other derogatory messages made in police group chats on personal phones and over RCMP data terminals, which they deny.

John MacLaughlan, a lawyer for the RCMP conduct authority, says the officer scheduled to testify and others who were the subjects of derisive comments in the group chats need time to get independent legal advice and help from their union.

MacLaughlan told the conduct board that the proceedings should remain open to the public to the "greatest extent possible" because of the significant public interest involved, but he would not oppose a publication ban on alleged victims' names.

Brad Kielmann, Solven's lawyer, says he needed disclosure of the female officer's own private communications about the hearing, including Instagram messages, because they could be "highly relevant."