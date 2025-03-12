Updates to BC Building Code could increase project costs, says developer

Photo: Darren Stone, Times Colonist New changes to the provincial building code focus on making new buildings more accessible and safe.

New provisions of BC Building Code 2024 went into effect Monday containing new adaptability and seismic requirements.

And while the changes make sense to one local developer, he says the changes could result in additional costs for projects.

Adaptability means a minimum number of units must accommodate the needs of injured, ill or elderly residents.

In large residential buildings and ground-floor suites of smaller apartments, one in every five units is now required to have accessible doorways and travel paths; manoeuvring space in bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens; controls at accessible heights; and reinforced bathroom walls for future installation of grab bars.

B.C.’s housing ministry said in a March 10 news release the requirements will be introduced in a phased approached.

The phased approach starts at 20 per cent of units in large residential buildings, as opposed to the previously proposed 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, new seismic provisions have been developed in line with the latest scientific data, with the primary goal of preventing structural collapse during earthquakes. These updates focus on improving the resilience of buildings, particularly in high-risk areas such as the Capital Regional District and parts of the Lower Mainland.

However, local developer McGregor Wark says the new changes could add cost to projects.

“I can understand the thought process,” said the vice-president at Headwater Projects. “What the industry as a whole is probably saying now is, is now the time to be making these changes?”

He said industry is dealing with wholesale changes to costs across the board.

“Trying to make our projects financially viable right now is already a massive challenge,” Wark said.

He cited tariffs on building materials, development cost charges, community amenity contributions, amenity cost charges, thin profit margins and other financial barriers to projects.

“Do we really need to be adding cost to projects right now?” he asked. “These costs … if we can make [projects] viable, are all getting passed along to the end user.”

Wark called for more dialogue between government and industry.

The BC Building Code applies throughout B.C., except on some federal lands and in Vancouver, which has its own building bylaw.