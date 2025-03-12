Ottawa, province to provide rent support for B.C. gender-based violence survivors

Photo: The Canadian Press The British Columbia and federal governments have announced funding for rental support for survivors of gender-based violence in the province. A condo tower under construction is pictured in downtown Vancouver on February 9, 2020.

The British Columbia and federal governments have announced funding to ensure adequate housing for survivors of gender-based violence in the province.

The B.C. Housing Ministry says in a news release that Ottawa is providing nearly $37 million over four years and the province will match the investment.

It says the money will be used to help victims transition to secure rental housing in the private market.

The ministry says the benefit provided by BC Housing will supply an average of $600 per household each month, but notes that amount will be determined based on income, family size and rent costs.

The province says it understands people leaving violent situations may be experiencing financial abuse.

It says the funding will help about 1,700 people or households "during the critical time of vulnerability and need experienced by those leaving violence, experiencing homelessness or with severe core housing need."