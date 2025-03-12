How upskilling transforms workplaces: The key to retention and growth

Photo: . Western Community College partners with businesses to create upskilling programs that equip employees with industry-relevant skills for career and organizational growth. Rendering via Western Community College

Whether they’re domestic or international, the stats and studies all point to the same thing.

The workplace is changing. Career trajectories will no longer be linear, nor static.

Staff at Western Community College (WCC) are acutely aware of this.

“Learning is a lifelong process and industries are evolving faster than ever,” says WCC spokesperson Vricha Dave. “The job market is not the same as it was five or even 10 years ago and staying competitive requires continuous skill development.”

As a leader in career-focused education, WCC partners with businesses across industries to provide tailored training programs that equip employees with the skills they need to advance their careers and contribute to organizational success. By working closely with employers, WCC ensures that its workforce development programs align with industry demands, helping companies remain competitive while supporting their employees’ professional growth.

One example of this approach is WCC’s role as an education provider for Amazon’s Career Choice Program. This partnership provides flexible and industry-relevant training opportunities for Amazon employees looking to advance their careers via evening, weekend, online and part-time courses without disrupting their current job commitments.

The employees gain access to career-focused programs tailored to growing industries, ensuring that their education aligns with high-demand job markets.

“The duration of each program varies based on the field of study, but WCC’s adaptive learning approach ensures that participants can complete their training at a manageable pace,” Dave says. “With a commitment to student success and career progression, WCC plays a key role in equipping Amazon employees with the skills needed to excel in their current roles or transition into new career paths.”

WCC’s commitment to workforce development goes beyond Amazon. The college offers customized upskilling programs designed to address workforce gaps and help businesses thrive in an evolving job market.

“Employers who recognize these shifts and invest in upskilling their workforce are not only addressing skills shortages but also future-proofing their businesses against labour market disruptions,” Dave says.

WCC offers over 65 programs, preparing students for success in high-demand fields like healthcare, technology and logistics. Rendering via Western Community College

Amazon employees currently have the opportunity to enrol in an accounting program that remains essential across all sectors for effective financial management and compliance. Beyond accounting, several other industries are experiencing significant growth, leading to a high demand for skilled professionals:



Canada will need more than 116,000 new nurses and a 30% increase in healthcare support workers by 2031.

Employment in the digital economy is projected to reach 2.26 million, making up 11% of the workforce

Job vacancies in professional roles, including tech, increased by 18% in late 2024, reflecting strong demand for software developers, cybersecurity experts and AI specialists.

The shortage of supply chain managers, commercial drivers, and warehouse supervisors is expected to grow, with more than 200,000 open positions by 2035

WCC offers a range of programs aligned with these growing industries, providing employees with opportunities to upskill and advance their careers.

By partnering with WCC, businesses can offer their employees access to world-class education tailored to the specific industry needs of today and tomorrow.

“Investing in employee education through programs like those at WCC not only equips staff with the necessary skills to excel in their roles but also demonstrates a commitment to their professional growth,” Dave says. “This approach benefits industries such as technology, healthcare, and logistics, where well-trained professionals are essential to meet the evolving demands of the market.”



