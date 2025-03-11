Vendor sues Capilano Suspension Bridge, alleges $231K in unpaid invoices

Photo: Dominic Schaefer, BIV. Capilano Suspension Bridge vice-president John Stibbard owns a stake in the North Vancouver tourist attraction

A Surrey-based sign maker is suing North Vancouver's Capilano Suspension Bridge Ltd. for what adds up to be $231,297.88 in alleged unpaid invoices.

TDH Enterprises Ltd. is alleging in the notice of civil claim it filed March 4 in BC Supreme Court that the North Shore tourist attraction is behind in paying invoices dating back to Sept. 1, 2023.

The Capilano Suspension Bridge sent BIV an email to say that it would not comment on the matter because it is before the courts.

The attraction is known for its suspension bridge but also includes a cliff walk and a walk across a rainforest tree-top canopy.

TDH's lawsuit lists a series of unpaid invoices, including:



$83,438.25 for consulting services;



$17,500 for stanchions sign panels;



$14,529.37 for a park wayfinding program;



$504 for plaza sign plots;



$38,728.90 for activity care design;



$9,157.07 for a guest tracking study, including hardware and consumables;



$6,419.49 for a temporary activity cart rebrand;



$5,202.12 for a slippery outdoor-surfaces program;



$44,913.02 for A-frame templates and guidelines;



$5,460 for temporary cliffwalk identification; and



$5,445.66 for animal tracks activity.

"Despite demand, Capilano has failed or neglected to pay the unpaid invoices," TDH said in its lawsuit.

It added that at all times, Capilano was aware that TDH was providing the goods and services, that TDH was not providing the services and goods gratuitously and the amount of TDH's standard fees and rates.

"Capilano consented, expressly or impliedly, or alternatively acquiesced, to the provision of the services and goods."

It said that the tourist attraction continues to use and benefit from the services and goods.

TDH seeks damages for breach of contract or, alternatively, damages for unjust enrichment, it said in its lawsuit.

It said it was charging interest at a rate of two per cent per month and also seeks costs.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and no response to the notice of civil claim has yet been filed.