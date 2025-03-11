North Vancouver RCMP seek help with investigation into white supremacy stickers

Photo: The Canadian Press North Vancouver Mounties are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into stickers promoting white supremacy posted in the central Lonsdale neighbourhood. An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

North Vancouver Mounties are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into stickers promoting white supremacy posted in the central Lonsdale neighbourhood.

A statement from the RCMP says that in late January several large white stickers covered with English text "that represents an ignorant and discriminatory ideology against ethnic diversity" were posted on poles, fences and signs.

Investigators say the stickers, which have since been removed, were sometimes accompanied by a smaller, rectangular sticker with a QR code and web address.

Police are investigating the situation as wilful promotion of hatred, but say they have "exhausted all avenues to further the investigation" and need the public's help.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the police, and those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

Cpl. Mansoor Sahak says in the statement that promoting hate propaganda has no place in the community.