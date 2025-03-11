B.C.'s legislature could get a new party. Here's what that would mean

Photo: The Canadian Press A large Canadian flag hangs over the ceremonial entrance at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Cracks in the Opposition B.C. Conservative Party became cavernous last week when one MLA was kicked out of caucus and another two followed in solidarity.

Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy say they will sit in the legislature as Independents for now, but will "explore" the idea of forming a new political party, since the threshold for party status in the B.C. legislature is two members.

Here's what party status could mean for the former Conservatives.

DOES IT MEAN MONEY?

If they form a party, the rebel Conservative caucus would get an annual budget of about $767,000 for staffing and office expenses, according to the clerk or the legislative assembly.

That's about $122,000 more than they would collectively receive as Independents under a $215,000 individual entitlement.

With their ranks reduced from 44 to 41, funding for the B.C. Conservative caucus will meanwhile dip to $5.33 million. The NDP government caucus receives about $3.54 million a year. It's less than the Opposition gets because government ministers receive separate funding for offices.

The B.C. Greens, who have two MLAs, receive about $659,000.

WHAT ABOUT SALARIES?

A party leader for the trio would be entitled to a pay rise of $29,883.19 a year, while both the house leader and caucus whip would get an extra $11,953.27. That's on top of the annual salary for legislators of $119,532.72.

WHAT ABOUT FUNDS FOR THE PARTY?

Elections BC provides an annual allowance to political parties based on how many votes their candidates received at the most recent provincial election. But the elections body says a new party would not qualify because it did not exist on election day.

The Election Act says parties are eligible for an annual allowance if they receive either two per cent of votes across B.C., or five per cent of votes in ridings where the party runs candidates.

WHAT ELSE DOES PARTY STATUS MEAN?

It's not just about money. Becoming a party would mean more time to speak in the legislature.

Representatives of official caucuses get to participate in question period every day the legislature sits. That's significantly more than Independent members, who only ask questions on an agreed-upon schedule.

Party leaders also get more time to speak to motions that are brought to the house.