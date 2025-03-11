Camping at B.C.'s most popular park to reopen after heavy storm damage

Photo: Alanna Kelly

British Columbia's most popular park will soon be open for camping again after a 2024 storm heavily damaged it.

Last October, parts of Golden Ears Park were flooded causing significant damage to the trails and the Golden Ears Parkway.

When the deluge hit north of Maple Ridge, it crumbled road infrastructure leading into Golden Ears Park.

The parkway provides access to all three campgrounds; in some areas, shoulders or partial lanes were washed away. A landslide caused a creek to reroute, which also impacted the parkway.

Back in November, it wasn't clear when the park would reopen.

Environment Minister Tamara Davidson said Golden Ears Park is a "natural treasure" and the most popular park for camping in British Columbia.

“We know it was difficult having most of the park closed this winter from the impacts of climate change, but visitor safety is our top priority,” said Davidson, adding BC Parks teams worked hard to restore the parkway.

If construction goes as planned, vehicle access to the entire park could be restored by March 17, according to a government press release.

Camping reservations for three front-country areas in Golden Ears Park are set to open at 7 a.m. on March 19. Gold Creek campsites can be booked for arrivals starting March 28 while Alouette and North Beach campsites can be booked for April 16 onward. Reservations for all of the campgrounds will be released on a four-month rolling window, so people will be able to reserve up until July 19.

"As a minister responsible for B.C.’s beautiful parks, it was vital we prioritized repair work so families can return together to enjoy this beautiful park in the spring,” said Davidson.

People should be prepared for traffic delays when visiting the northern portion of the park, including the campgrounds, as part of the road will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

The road is expected to be fully open by early May.

Park brings hundred of thousands of people to Maple Ridge

The Mayor of Maple Ridge thanked BC Parks for their work to restore the park.

“Our local businesses thrive thanks to the million-plus visitors we are fortunate to welcome each year. While you’re here, we encourage you to explore all that Maple Ridge has to offer,” said Dan Ruimy.

Amaka George-Shobo, Maple Ridge's tourism coordinator, said the city looks forward to welcoming back visitors "to explore stunning landscapes, camp with their families and experience our city that is truly bold by nature.”

At the time of publication, several trails in the park remain closed or partially open due to the damage. People are encouraged to check the park's website before arriving.