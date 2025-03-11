B.C. RCMP conduct hearing delayed over new evidence alleging officer 'lied' on stand

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A B.C. RCMP code of conduct hearing over derogatory and offensive comments made in police group chats was delayed Tuesday when one of the targets of the remarks disputed the testimony of an accused Mountie.

John MacLaughlan, a lawyer for the RCMP conduct authority representative, said "unprompted" evidence that Coquitlam RCMP Const. Ian Solven lied came to light after his testimony a day earlier.

The hearing that began last month in Surrey, B.C., involves allegations of discreditable conduct and workplace harassment against constables Solven, Mersad Mesbah and Philip Dick, all stationed at the Coquitlam RCMP detachment.

Solven had testified Monday that he made personal comments about colleagues out of frustration, but claimed he apologized to Const. Sandra Morse, who the officers had called "Big Sandy."

Solven said after he received a letter about the code of conduct matter, he apologized to Morse for making "personal" comments about her weight.

He testified that they had a "good talk," and he and Morse "kind of just laughed it off."

"We moved on and I still talk to her regularly," Solven testified.

Bur MacLaughlan told the three-member conduct panel on Tuesday that Morse went to her superior after Solven's testimony and gave an "unprompted" statement alleging Solven "lied in his testimony yesterday."

"I think it's fair to say, based on the preliminary information, that Const. Morse takes a very different view of the relationship that she had-slash-has with Const. Solven."

The hearing was adjourned to deal with the newly disclosed evidence.

Solven, Mesbah and Dick are accused of making homophobic, racist and other offensive remarks in group chats, and could lose their jobs if the allegations are founded.

Solven testified Monday about comments made in police group chats on both his personal phone and on RCMP mobile data terminals.

He said his comments were "inappropriate" and regrettable, but he says he used "dark humour" to deal with the stress of the job.

Solven's lawyer Brad Kielmann meanwhile said on Tuesday that an email had been sent out that morning by the "entire leadership team" at the Coquitlam RCMP detachment.

Kielmann said the email went out "detachment-wide, making what I can only describe as highly inflammatory comments about the subject members, commenting about their evidence."

Kielmann said it was "highly problematic" that the email went out when the hearing was ongoing as some witnesses from the detachment are yet to testify.