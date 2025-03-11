Kicking Horse Ski Resort reopens after gondola accident

Kicking Horse Ski Resort has partially reopened after a gondola accident Monday morning.

The ski hill has now provided more information on the incident, which saw a lift hanger break shortly after a cabin left the bottom station of the Golden Eagle Express gondola.

The cabin fell about one metre to the ground, and while eight people were on board at the time, no one was seriously injured, said the resort.

The rest of the lift was then evacuated using rope rescue and a helicopter.

"Our sincere apologies go out to every one of our guests who have had to go through this experience today, and we thank them all for their patience and understanding," said Richard Oszust, area manager, in a statement posted to the resort's website.

The gondola is now being inspected to determine the root cause of the incident.

The lift will remain closed until further notice. Kicking Horse reopened on Tuesday, but with the gondola being the ski hill’s primary lift, the upper slopes of the resort are closed. Day pass lift tickets are being discounted.

Season pass holders can ski for free at Nakiska, Fernie Alpine Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort during the closure.