B.C. snowpack more than 25 per cent below normal

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre Basin snow water index as of March 1, 2025.

The snowpack in B.C. is still trending below normal.

The latest snow survey and water supply bulletin from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship says that as of March 1, the provincial snowpack is below normal, averaging 73% of normal. That’s almost unchanged from the 72% observed on Feb 1.

The Okanagan is at 82% of normal, down from 84% at the start of February. The region started the year at 102% of normal, but a dry January and early February reduced the snowpack.

The average snowpack for the North Thompson has dropped from 83% last month to 78% as of March 1. In the South Thompson, it has held steady at 78%.

The Similkameen snowpack improved slightly from February’s 57% and now sits at 60%.

Things have improved in the Kootenay region. The West Kootenay has climbed four points to 80% and the East Kootenay edged up from 72% to 73%.

The Fraser River at Hope snow index is at 74%. The middle Fraser Basin has seen improvement at the Lower Thompson sub-basin, where readings are now 87%, compared to 42% as of Feb. 1.

The report says that February temperatures were below normal across B.C., averaging -1.5 C to -6 C below normal for the entire month.

Precipitation was generally well below normal for most of February due to cold and relatively stable weather conditions. However, a series of Pacific frontal systems near the end of the month increased precipitation totals near normal in southern regions of the province. Northern Interior regions saw below-normal precipitation.

In a typical year, approximately 80% of the annual B.C. snowpack has accumulated by early March. The latest readings have the province predicting a below-normal freshet flood hazard.

“Low snowpack and seasonal runoff forecasts combined with warm seasonal weather forecasts and lingering impacts from ongoing drought are pointing towards elevated drought hazards for this upcoming spring and summer,” said the B.C. River Forecast Centre in its report.

The forecast centre points out that there are still four to eight weeks left in the snow accumulation season.

“While conditions may change slightly over this period, current trends in low snowpack are expected to persist.”

This year is wetter than in 2024 when the B.C. average snowpack was only 66% of normal.

The seasonal weather forecast says that while a La Niña Advisory was issued in early January, as of mid-February La Niña conditions are expected to transition to ENSO-neutral during March to May 2025 (66% chance).

Historically, La Niña has brought cooler temperatures for B.C. and wetter weather for the South Coast and Vancouver Island during the winter months and April 1 snowpack is often above normal, particularly for the South Coast and southern Interior. However, the report notes that this season has not followed a typical La Niña trend.



Seasonal weather forecasts in late February by Environment and Climate Change Canada indicate a greater likelihood of above-normal temperatures for B.C. from March through May, except for Vancouver Island Island, which did not display a forecast trend.

“Precipitation, which is more difficult than temperature to predict at a seasonal scale, is showing a greater likelihood of above normal precipitation for March through May 2025 for areas on north Vancouver Island, the Central Coast, Omineca, and Peace. The rest of the province is not showing a statistical trend in the forecast.”

The seasonal volume runoff forecasts are near normal (80%-105% of normal) for the Upper Fraser, Quesnel River, North Thompson River, South Thompson River, Thompson River, Skeena River and Cowichan Lake.

Below normal (60-80%) flows are forecast for the Bulkley River and Similkameen River at Hedley. Well below normal (45-60%) inflows are forecast for Kalamalka-Wood Lake, Okanagan Lake, Nicola Lake, and the Similkameen River at Nighthawk.

The forecasts are being driven by low antecedent flow, dry seasonal weather and below-normal snowpacks.

The River Forecast Centre notes that the current low provincial snowpack, combined with drought impacts from previous seasons, and low seasonal volume forecasts are raising province-wide concern for drought this summer. The greatest risks are in areas with well below normal snowpack including the Similkameen, Central Coast, Bridge, Chilcotin, Nechako and Skagit.

The next seasonal snowpack forecast is scheduled to be released on April 9 or 10.