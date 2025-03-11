B.C. nurse suspended a week for using narcotics while working

Photo: PIXABAY FILE-Nursing equipment.

B.C.’s College of Nurses and Midwives has suspended a nurse for one week after finding the unnamed person stole narcotics for their own use.

In a March 5 decision, a college inquiry panel said it had approved an agreement between the college and the nurse to address concerns that occurred between April 2022 and April 2024 related to diversion of narcotics from the workplace for self-use, and for practising while impaired.

The decision said the nurse was diagnosed with and admitted to a disability with a relationship to the practice issues, and has agreed to comply with the treatment recommendations.

“The inquiry committee recognizes that nurses and midwives, like any member of the public, may grapple with health issues that may impact their ability to practice safely, competently and ethically,” the decision said. “BCCNM expects that registrants will work only when they are fit to do so and will remove themselves from practice when they are unwell.”

The nurse agreed to a one-week suspension and reprimand for diverting narcotics from the workplace for self-use, and for practising while impaired.

The nurse also agreed to undergo formalized medical monitoring for a minimum period of five years to demonstrate abstinence from substance abuse, and to return to nursing practice with limits on their ability to access and/or handle narcotics and associated medications.

The nurse will also have limits on their practice, including not working night shifts, not working overtime, not acting as the nurse-in-charge, not being assigned students and not being involved in the orientation of staff.

They must also complete a comprehensive ethics course.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the decision said.