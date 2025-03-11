Remains of B.C. youth found in Washington

Photo: Mission RCMP Jeffrey Surtel, 17, was reported missing April 29, 2007 and his remains were identified earlier this year.?

The remains of a B.C. teen who disappeared nearly 18 years ago were found in Washington State, officials from both countries said in a statement.

Jeffrey Surtel, 17, was reported missing from his home in Mission, B.C., April 29, 2007 and his remains were identified earlier this year.

Investigators on both sides of the border confirm that there is no indication of criminality, although the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death remain unknown.

“Our hearts go out to Jeffrey’s family and friends, as they learn of this news,” Insp. Ted Lewko, officer in charge of the Mission RCMP detachment, said in a joint statement issued Tuesday.

“We hope that this update helps to bring them some closure to what has surely been an unimaginable 18 years of wondering what happened.”

When he went missing, Jeffrey's family believed he left the house on his bike while they were asleep at night, but noted that he left most of his belongings at home, Mission RCMP and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, said in the statement.

"The disappearance was out of character for Jeffrey, and Mission RCMP immediately commenced an investigation into his whereabouts," the joint statement reads.

"A large contingent of family, friends and community members joined together with RCMP and Search and Rescue, and searched nearby streets, forested areas, and the Fraser River."

Numerous tips of possible sightings were received from various areas of the Lower Mainland and other parts of B.C., but none were confirmed to have been the teen.

In August 2008, human remains washed ashore on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington State.

"The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter and conducted DNA analysis of the remains, comparing it with DNA samples across multiple US databases. No matches were found."

In 2024, the Sheriff’s Office raised funds through crowd-funding donations, and in early 2025 they sent the DNA for testing at a private laboratory in Texas.

That lab used advances in forensic genetic genealogy to link the DNA to a member of Jeffrey’s extended family, according to the statement.

Through additional follow-up with Mission RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service, they were able to confirm that the DNA from the found remains belonged to Jeffrey.

His family was notified of the result last week and expressed their appreciation to those who helped them find some closure.

“We would like to thank all the people who supported us over the years and were involved in the search for Jeff," the family statement reads.

"Special mention to Jeff's classmates and teachers at Hatzic Secondary School that searched the Fraser River Heritage Park. Also, our thanks to the dozens of people that showed up for the grid search of the Mission area."