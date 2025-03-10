Eby: B.C. will remove consumer carbon tax as promised once federal barrier is down

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says his government will move as quickly as it can to remove the consumer-based carbon tax once the federal law upholding it is removed.

Eby's response comes after Mark Carney won the federal Liberal leadership race and reiterated during his speech Sunday that he will reverse the consumer carbon price.

The premier says he feels it is "unfortunate" that the policy — which has been in place since 2008 — was "politicized" when it was an "important tool" used to drive down carbon pollution in the province.

However, he says his NDP government already committed to get rid of the consumer carbon price if Ottawa did the same, and the province will move forward as soon as the federal law that holds the current carbon pricing in place is gone.

In a written statement released after Carney's victory as new Liberal Leader, B.C. Opposition Leader John Rustad called for Eby to immediately scrap the tax.

Rustad also warned Eby "not to try hiding the tax on the backs of businesses and workers" through the implementation of other levies on industry.

Eby says his government will "continue to make sure that big polluters pay in the province," while consumers get some relief during these times of high prices and costs of living.

"For the people who are filling up their cars, who are heating their homes, for the residents of British Columbia, we're going to make sure that the carbon tax is not there for them."

Rustad, meanwhile, said B.C. "cannot just shift this tax to industry" as it would still drive up living costs for residents in the province.

He says B.C. residents won't fall for a "sneaky shell game" where the tax is scrapped at the pump but boosted for businesses so that prices for consumers still rise.

Carney met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today and promised a quick transition, but it's unclear when the federal carbon pricing system would be scrapped.