Tesla leaves trail of fluid for cops to follow after alleged Burnaby hit-and-run

Photo: RCMP A piece of fender found at the scene of a hit-and-run helped Burnaby RCMP identify the suspect vehicle last month.

Mounties followed a trail of fluid from the scene of an alleged Burnaby hit-and-run all the way to a damaged Tesla parked in a garage two-and-a-half blocks away last month.

Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the area of McKee Street and McGregor Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, according to a news release Monday.

The caller reported seeing a vehicle flee the scene without stopping after hitting two parked vehicles, the release said.

At the scene, officers found a piece of fender with the marking "Model X" as well as a trail of fluid leading away from the scene.

"Investigators followed the fluid trail to an alley and, eventually, right onto a residential property," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release.

After confirming the safety of the vehicle's owner, officers arrested him for failing to remain at the scene of the crash and seized the Tesla, including video from its camera system.

"This was a fluid investigation and our officers simply followed the evidence," Kalanj said in the release. "While 'X' didn't necessarily mark the spot, 'Model X' definitely assisted our officers in identifying the suspect vehicle."

The investigation is ongoing.