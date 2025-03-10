Commercial vehicle hits overpass in Delta

Photo: Image courtesy Skilled Truckers Canada. Another commercial vehicle has struck an overpass in Delta.

Investigators at BC Highway Patrol are working with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) after reports of an overpass strike on Highway 99 Monday morning.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, media relations officer for BC Highway Patrol said the strike was reported 7:32 a.m., on Highway 99 northbound at the 112 Street overpass in Delta. The vehicle involved was a commercial garbage truck. The truck did not stop at the scene.

“Whenever a driver is involved in a collision with an overpass, no matter how minor, there is an obligation to report the incident,” said McLaughlin. “BC Highway Patrol is working with our partners at CVSE to follow up with the driver and company involved in this overpass strike.”

There were no traffic disruptions. The damage to the overpass does not appear to be severe.

The incident was caught on video and posted to social media.