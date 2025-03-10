B.C. expands alcohol ban in its liquor stores to all U.S. booze

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia Premier David Eby says Americans can "keep their watery beer" as he announces an expansion of the U.S. alcohol ban from provincial liquor stores. Eby speaks to reporters from his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Premier David Eby says Americans can "keep their watery beer" as he announces an expansion of the U.S. alcohol ban from provincial liquor stores.

The province had removed alcohol from Republican states in reaction to President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Canada, but Eby says the latest news from the United States prompted this action.

He says Trump's threats of additional tariffs on the dairy industry, an investigation into Canada's lumber, and disturbing reports that the president wants to redraw the border and pursue Canada water set off the newest ban.

Eby says all American liquor products will be removed from the shelves of B.C. liquor stores both in response to the escalating threats and because residents don't want to see U.S. products on retail displays.

The premier says they didn't act immediately on all American products because he says leaders from Democratic states have been "on side" and advocating for Canada in the United States.

He says legislation will also be coming within days to allow the province to levy fees against U.S. commercial trucks travelling from Washington state to Alaska, as promised last week.