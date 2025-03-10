Gondola off the line closes Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Photo: Contributed Fallen gondola at Kicking Horse mountain resort.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is now closed after a gondola incident Monday morning.

A gondola cabin at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort fell off the line this morning, around 9:20 a.m. MDT.

A statement on the Kicking Horse website says, "our trained maintenance team is evacuating the passengers as per standard operating procedure. A full inspection has been initiated to determinate and analyze root causes."

The resort also says that teams from the manufacturer and relevant authorities have been called in to further assist. The Golden Eagle Express gondola will remain closed until further notice, said ski hill.

The gondola is the primary ski lift at Kicking Horse. The entire resort is closed on Monday.

There were people around the cabin when it fell, but fortunately there were no injuries. Passengers are being evacuated.